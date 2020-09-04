MULTIMEDIA
Steroids, lifesaving sa mga pasyenteng may COVID-19: pag-aaral
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 04 2020 07:51 PM
Good news! Lumabas sa pitong magkakaibang pag-aaral na nakatutulong ang corticosteroids sa pagpapabuti sa lagay ng mga COVID-19 patients na malala ang sakit.
Dahil sa resulta ng pag-aaral, inirekomenda ng World Health Organization na gawin itong parte sa pangangalaga ng mga pasyenteng may “severe” at “critical” coronavirus disease.
