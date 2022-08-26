Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sekyu, patay matapos mabundol ng SUV ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 26 2022 07:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Patay ang isang security guard na nagmamando ng traffic matapos siyang mabundol ng humaharurot na SUV sa Dasmariñas, Cavite. Sa lakas ng pagkakabangga, tumalsik pa ng ilang metro ang biktima. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: sekyu security guard SUV bangga bundol driver drayber Dasmarinas Cavite accidente aksidente patay dead /news/08/28/22/man-nabbed-for-allegedly-groping-student-in-las-pias/news/08/28/22/educational-aid-distribution-improves-in-2nd-week-dswd-dilg/news/08/28/22/negros-oriental-town-mayors-family-held-hostage-for-hours/sports/08/28/22/mpl-season-10-echo-ph-keeps-tnc-winless/sports/08/28/22/look-pacquiao-earns-masters-degree-from-pcu