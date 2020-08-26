Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Lingayen Archbishop emeritus Oscar Cruz, pumanaw na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2020 07:23 PM

Pumanaw na si Lingayen-Pangasinan Archbishop emeritus Oscar Cruz sa edad na 85. Ayon sa Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines o CBCP, binawian ng buhay ang arsobispo dahil sa multiple organ failure na dulot ng COVID-19 infection. 

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv
Read More:  Archbishop emeritus   Oscar Cruz   Archdiocese of Lingayen   Pangasinan   COVID-19   Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines   CBCP  