MULTIMEDIA

Lingayen Archbishop emeritus Oscar Cruz, pumanaw na

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 26 2020 07:23 PM

Pumanaw na si Lingayen-Pangasinan Archbishop emeritus Oscar Cruz sa edad na 85. Ayon sa Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines o CBCP, binawian ng buhay ang arsobispo dahil sa multiple organ failure na dulot ng COVID-19 infection.

Read More: Archbishop emeritus Oscar Cruz Archdiocese of Lingayen Pangasinan COVID-19 Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines CBCP