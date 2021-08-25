MULTIMEDIA

Pangulong Duterte, tatakbong bise presidente sa 2022

ABS-CBN News

Inihayag na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kaniyang intensyon na tumakbo bilang bise presidente sa 2022.

Ito ay kasunod ng pahayag ng PDP-Laban na tinanggap na ng pangulo ang nominasyon bilang vice presidential candidate ng partido. Naglabas naman ng pahayag ang anak ng pangulo at Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio tungkol sa tambalan nina Pangulong Duterte at Senador Bong Go sa halalan sa Mayo.

