Pangulong Duterte, tatakbong bise presidente sa 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 25 2021 08:35 PM Inihayag na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kaniyang intensyon na tumakbo bilang bise presidente sa 2022. Ito ay kasunod ng pahayag ng PDP-Laban na tinanggap na ng pangulo ang nominasyon bilang vice presidential candidate ng partido. Naglabas naman ng pahayag ang anak ng pangulo at Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio tungkol sa tambalan nina Pangulong Duterte at Senador Bong Go sa halalan sa Mayo. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: Rodrigo Duterte vice president bise presidente candidate kandidato tatakbo PDP-Laban Bong Go Sara Duterte election halalan eleksyon 2022