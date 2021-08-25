Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Pangulong Duterte, tatakbong bise presidente sa 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2021 08:35 PM

Inihayag na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kaniyang intensyon na tumakbo bilang bise presidente sa 2022. 
Ito ay kasunod ng pahayag ng PDP-Laban na tinanggap na ng pangulo ang nominasyon bilang vice presidential candidate ng partido. Naglabas naman ng pahayag ang anak ng pangulo at Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio tungkol sa tambalan nina Pangulong Duterte at Senador Bong Go sa halalan sa Mayo. 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Rodrigo Duterte   vice president   bise presidente   candidate   kandidato   tatakbo   PDP-Laban   Bong Go   Sara Duterte   election   halalan   eleksyon   2022  