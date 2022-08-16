Home > News MULTIMEDIA Panghoholdap sa Korean store, huli sa CCTV ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2022 07:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nakuhanan ng CCTV ang panghoholdap sa isang Korean store sa Bgy. Sun Valley, Paranaque City. Nagpanggap na customer ang dalawang suspek bago nagdeklara ng holdap. Nasa 20,000 at 2 cellphones ang natangay ng mga kawatan mula sa biktima. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: CCTV video Korean store holdap holdup Bgy Sun Valley Paranaque City crime krimen /entertainment/08/17/22/watch-highlights-of-star-magics-concert-tour-in-la/entertainment/08/17/22/jennylyn-mercado-could-not-believe-son-jazz-is-now-14/business/08/17/22/elon-musk-tweets-he-is-buying-manchester-united/entertainment/08/17/22/review-why-baseball-player-is-cinemalayas-best-film/business/08/17/22/us-enacts-437-b-law-touting-largest-climate-change-investment