Panghoholdap sa Korean store, huli sa CCTV

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2022 07:43 PM

Nakuhanan ng CCTV ang panghoholdap sa isang Korean store sa Bgy. Sun Valley, Paranaque City. Nagpanggap na customer ang dalawang suspek bago nagdeklara ng holdap. Nasa 20,000 at 2 cellphones ang natangay ng mga kawatan mula sa biktima. 

