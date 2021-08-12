Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Huling Lipad | Kuha Mo!

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2021 01:33 PM

Tampok sa "Kuha Mo" ang video ng bumagsak na air-ambulance o medical evacuation airplane sa isang resort area sa Laguna. 

Read More:  video   cellphone video   accident   aksidente   airplane   air-ambulance   Laguna   resort   medical evacuation airplane   Kuha Mo!  