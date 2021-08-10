Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lungsod ng Maynila, handa na mamigay ng ayuda ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 10 2021 07:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Handa na ang Manila Department of Social Welfare na mamahagi ng ayuda sa mga residenteng apektado ng ECQ. Ito ay kasunod ng pahayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na aalisan niya ng kapangyarihan ang isang LGU na mamigay ng ayuda dahil sa magulo umanong sistema nito sa pamimigay ng ayuda. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: Manila Maynila Manila Department of Social Welfare ayuda aid financial aid ECQ enhanced community quarantine Rodrigo Duterte /spotlight/08/11/21/who-urges-power-players-to-end-vaccination-inequity/life/08/11/21/belo-apologizes-takes-down-pandemic-effect-ad/entertainment/08/11/21/alex-gonzaga-husband-mikee-morada-get-fully-vaccinated/business/08/11/21/new-child-safety-features-for-google-youtube/overseas/08/11/21/thai-police-clash-with-thousands-of-protesters