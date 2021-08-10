Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Lungsod ng Maynila, handa na mamigay ng ayuda

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2021 07:57 PM

Handa na ang Manila Department of Social Welfare na mamahagi ng ayuda sa mga residenteng apektado ng ECQ. Ito ay kasunod ng pahayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na aalisan niya ng kapangyarihan ang isang LGU na mamigay ng ayuda dahil sa magulo umanong sistema nito sa pamimigay ng ayuda. 

