Home > News MULTIMEDIA Birth, marriage, at death certificates, permanente na ang bisa ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2022 07:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Wala nang expiration ang mga dokumento gaya ng birth, death, at marriage certificates matapos maging ganap na batas ang Republic Act 11909 o ang “Permanent Validity of the Certificates of Live Birth, Death, and Marriage Act. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: bisa expiration dokumento birth certificate death certificate marriage certificate certificate Republic Act 11909 Permanent Validity of the Certificates of Live Birth Death and Marriage Act PSA NSA /news/08/04/22/philippines-logs-4439-new-covid-cases-11-more-deaths/sports/08/04/22/ateneo-blue-eagles-excited-for-japan-tournament/news/08/04/22/21-pulis-kinasuhan-sa-pagkamatay-ng-kabaro-dahil-sa-hazing/sports/08/04/22/haaland-embracing-life-out-his-comfort-zone-in-premier-league/overseas/08/04/22/tourists-granted-front-row-seats-to-chinas-fury