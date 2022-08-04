MULTIMEDIA

Birth, marriage, at death certificates, permanente na ang bisa

ABS-CBN News

Wala nang expiration ang mga dokumento gaya ng birth, death, at marriage certificates matapos maging ganap na batas ang Republic Act 11909 o ang “Permanent Validity of the Certificates of Live Birth, Death, and Marriage Act.

