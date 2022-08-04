Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Birth, marriage, at death certificates, permanente na ang bisa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2022 07:55 PM

Wala nang expiration ang mga dokumento gaya ng birth, death, at marriage certificates matapos maging ganap na batas ang Republic Act 11909 o ang “Permanent Validity of the Certificates of Live Birth, Death, and Marriage Act. 

 

Watch more News on iWantTFC

 

Read More:  bisa   expiration   dokumento   birth certificate   death certificate   marriage certificate   certificate   Republic Act 11909   Permanent Validity of the Certificates of Live Birth   Death   and Marriage Act   PSA   NSA  