Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

OK ba sa'yo na magbayad ng "rush hour rate" sa bus at jeep?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2023 06:52 PM | Updated as of Aug 02 2023 07:06 PM

Pinag-aaralan na ng LTFRB ang petisyon para sa paniningil ng "rush hour rate" sa mga pampublikong sasakyan gaya ng bus at jeep. Sa ilalim ng proposal, papayagan na ang mga jeep at bus na sumingil ng dagdag na P1 at P2 sa pamasahe tuwing rush hours o mula 5 a.m. at 8 a.m. at mula 4 p.m. hanggang 8 p.m. 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  rush hour rate   rush hour   pamasahe   pasahe   base fare   LTFRB   jeepney   jeep   bus   Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board   singil  