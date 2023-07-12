Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

1 patay sa salpukan ng bus at motorsiklo sa Pampanga

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2023 07:21 PM

Isa ang patay sa salpukan ng bus at motorsiklo sa Lubao, Pampanga. Base sa kuha ng CCTV, biglang nagkasalubong ang motorsiklo at bus na nasa magkabilang lane ng highway. 

