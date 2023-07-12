Home > News MULTIMEDIA 1 patay sa salpukan ng bus at motorsiklo sa Pampanga ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 12 2023 07:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Isa ang patay sa salpukan ng bus at motorsiklo sa Lubao, Pampanga. Base sa kuha ng CCTV, biglang nagkasalubong ang motorsiklo at bus na nasa magkabilang lane ng highway. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: bus motorsiklo motorcycle Lubao Pampanga CCTV video crash salpukan road mishap accident aksidente /entertainment/07/12/23/all-girl-trio-daydream-excited-to-join-ppopcon/news/07/12/23/bi-launches-online-portal-for-some-immigration-services/sports/07/12/23/tough-gilas-u16-squad-ready-for-seaba-championships/entertainment/07/12/23/movie-review-new-mission-impossible-pushes-harder-on-stunts/life/07/12/23/pinoy-swifties-drive-demand-for-singapore-hotels