Bagong P1,000 bill, tatanggapin kahit may tupi
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 12 2022 08:54 PM

Naglabas na ng pahayag ang Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas na pinaaalalahan ang mga bangko at retailers na dapat nilang tanggapin bilang legal tender ang mga bagong P1,000 bill kahit pa may tupi ang mga ito.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Read More: polymer bill perang papel pera Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas BSP P1 000 banks bangko retailers tindahan tupi crease folded fold