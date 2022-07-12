Home  >  News

Bagong P1,000 bill, tatanggapin kahit may tupi

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2022 08:54 PM

Naglabas na ng pahayag ang Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas na pinaaalalahan ang mga bangko at retailers na dapat nilang tanggapin bilang legal tender ang mga bagong P1,000 bill kahit pa may tupi ang mga ito. 

