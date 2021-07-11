Home  >  News

Celebrating the feast of St. Benedict

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 11 2021 02:47 PM

A Benedictine nun spends a light moment while distributing food packs at St. Scholastica University community pantry in Manila on Sunday. The distribution of food packs was organized to celebrate the feast of Saint Benedict. 

