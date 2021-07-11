Home > News MULTIMEDIA Celebrating the feast of St. Benedict ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2021 02:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Benedictine nun spends a light moment while distributing food packs at St. Scholastica University community pantry in Manila on Sunday. The distribution of food packs was organized to celebrate the feast of Saint Benedict. Read More: St Benedict Benedictine nuns St. Scholastica’s College /video/entertainment/07/11/21/benben-treats-asap-viewers-with-upuan-performance/sports/07/11/21/time-commitment-requirement-differs-for-every-player-says-baldwin/news/07/11/21/mga-preso-tagum-city-binakunahan-covid19/overseas/07/11/21/leaders-of-china-and-north-korea-vow-to-strengthen-ties-kcna/sports/07/11/21/pnvf-to-hold-champions-league-for-men-in-september