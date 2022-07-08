Home  >  News

Lucky Me! pancit canton at noodles, ipina-recall ng 3 European countries

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 08 2022 11:08 PM

Naglabas ng safety warning ang ilang European countries laban sa ilang Lucky Me! products dahil sa mataas umanong lebel ng kemikal na ethylene oxide. Iniimbestigahan na ito ng Food and Drug Administration, habang iginiit naman ng Monde Nissin na walang sangkap na ethylene oxide ang kanilang produkto at ligtas itong kainin. 

