Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lucky Me! pancit canton at noodles, ipina-recall ng 3 European countries ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 08 2022 11:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Naglabas ng safety warning ang ilang European countries laban sa ilang Lucky Me! products dahil sa mataas umanong lebel ng kemikal na ethylene oxide. Iniimbestigahan na ito ng Food and Drug Administration, habang iginiit naman ng Monde Nissin na walang sangkap na ethylene oxide ang kanilang produkto at ligtas itong kainin. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Lucky Me! pancit canton noodles Monde Nissin FDA ethylene oxide chemical kemikal pesticide product recall recall order safety warning Food and Drug Administration /news/07/09/22/marcos-on-eidl-adha-fight-for-what-is-right/news/07/09/22/bus-nahulog-sa-palayan-sa-capiz-15-sugatan/entertainment/07/08/22/ruffa-denies-firing-helpers-without-pay/sports/07/08/22/10-man-ph-delegation-all-set-for-world-games/news/07/08/22/suspek-sa-pagpatay-sa-babaeng-engineer-sa-bulacan-kinasuhan-na