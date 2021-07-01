Home  >  News

Pekeng abogado, arestado

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2021 09:06 PM

Nahaharap sa kasong usurpation of authority at estafa ang isang babae matapos niyang magpanggap bilang isang abogado. Dumalo pa sa hearing sa korte ang babae bago siya dinakip ng mga awtoridad. 

