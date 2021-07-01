Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pekeng abogado, arestado ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 01 2021 09:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nahaharap sa kasong usurpation of authority at estafa ang isang babae matapos niyang magpanggap bilang isang abogado. Dumalo pa sa hearing sa korte ang babae bago siya dinakip ng mga awtoridad. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: multimedia multimedia video NXT NXT DAILY bar exam attorney abogado fake nagpanggap NBI /business/07/02/21/boi-disaster-response-guidelines-volcanic-unrest/life/07/02/21/heart-evangelista-shares-more-details-on-art-collab-with-brandon-boyd/entertainment/07/02/21/joey-albert-on-leaving-showbiz-it-was-very-painful/sports/07/02/21/this-day-in-pba-history-allan-caidic-becomes-1st-player-to-reach-1000-3-pointers/news/07/02/21/no-other-eruption-quake-observed-on-taal-volcano-after-phreatomagmatic-event-solidum