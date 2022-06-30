Home  >  News

Bantay-salakay: Sekyu, hinoldap ang binabantayang tindahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 07:59 PM

Kalaboso ang isang security guard matapos tangkaing holdapin ang convenience store na kaniya mismong binabantayan. Nagpanggap pa na miyembro ng NPA ang suspek bago nagdeklara ng holdap. 

 

