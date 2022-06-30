Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bantay-salakay: Sekyu, hinoldap ang binabantayang tindahan ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2022 07:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kalaboso ang isang security guard matapos tangkaing holdapin ang convenience store na kaniya mismong binabantayan. Nagpanggap pa na miyembro ng NPA ang suspek bago nagdeklara ng holdap. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: holdap holdaper holdup security guard sekyu guawardiya convenience store tindahan NPA New People's Army /sports/06/30/22/look-alyssa-valdez-stuns-in-birthday-shoot/video/entertainment/06/30/22/nora-aunor-natanggap-na-ang-parangal-bilang-national-artist/video/entertainment/06/30/22/concert-idinaos-kasunod-ng-marcos-inauguration/overseas/06/30/22/semen-can-be-vehicle-for-monkeypox-infection-experts/video/entertainment/06/30/22/lakas-ng-kababaihan-sa-thor-love-and-thunder-ipinagmalaki