MULTIMEDIA

Ilang katao, sugatan sa pagsabog sa Korean restaurant

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2023 05:04 PM | Updated as of Jun 29 2023 05:13 PM

Hindi bababa sa 10 ang sugatan sa pagsabog sa Korean restaurant sa isang mall sa Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. Iniimbestigahan pa ng Bureau of Fire Protection ang sanhi ng pagsabog.

Read More:  restaurant explosion   Calapan City   Oriental Mindoro   XentroMall   mall   Korean   restaurant   blast   gasoline   lpg  