Ilang katao, sugatan sa pagsabog sa Korean restaurant ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 29 2023 05:04 PM | Updated as of Jun 29 2023 05:13 PM

Hindi bababa sa 10 ang sugatan sa pagsabog sa Korean restaurant sa isang mall sa Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. Iniimbestigahan pa ng ng Bureau of Fire Protection ang sanhi ng pagsabog.