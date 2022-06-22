Home > News MULTIMEDIA Incoming BIR commissioner, hihilingin kay Marcos na maging huwarang taxpayer ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 22 2022 07:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hihilingin ni incoming BIR Commissioner Lilia Guillermo kay President-elect Bongbong Marcos na maging "role model" o huwarang taxpayer. Kaugnay ito sa umano'y tax deficiency ng Marcos estate na nasa P23 billion. Ayon kay Guillermo, mandato ng BIR na kolektahin ang tamang buwis, pero hindi pa niya nakikita ang mga dokumento tungkol sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema kaugnay sa Marcos estate. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: BIR Bureau of Internal Revenue tax deficiency estate tax Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr Bongbong Marcos buwis tax commissioner Lilia Guillermo hiling /entertainment/06/22/22/why-issa-pressman-joined-james-reids-careless-music/sports/06/22/22/rizal-memorial-stadium-to-host-aff-womens-championship/news/06/22/22/ph-ready-to-be-mercury-free-says-environmental-group/news/06/22/22/ph-france-mark-75-years-of-diplomatic-relations/sports/06/22/22/pba-sore-hip-sidelines-converges-jeron-teng