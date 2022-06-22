Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Incoming BIR commissioner, hihilingin kay Marcos na maging huwarang taxpayer

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2022 07:14 PM

Hihilingin ni incoming BIR Commissioner Lilia Guillermo kay President-elect Bongbong Marcos na maging "role model" o huwarang taxpayer. Kaugnay ito sa umano'y tax deficiency ng Marcos estate na nasa P23 billion. Ayon kay Guillermo, mandato ng BIR na kolektahin ang tamang buwis, pero hindi pa niya nakikita ang mga dokumento tungkol sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema kaugnay sa Marcos estate. 

