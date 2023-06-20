Home  >  News

P2 million na reward para mahuli si ex-BuCor chief Gerald Bantag

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 20 2023 05:04 PM

Magbibigay ng P2 million na reward ang DOJ para sa anumang impormasyon na makakatulong para mahuli si ex-BuCor chief Gerald Bantag. Si Bantag ang isa sa mga suspek sa pagpatay sa radio broadcaster na si Percy Lapid.

