MULTIMEDIA

P2 million na reward para mahuli si ex-BuCor chief Gerald Bantag

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 20 2023 05:04 PM

Magbibigay ng P2 million na reward ang DOJ para sa anumang impormasyon na makakatulong para mahuli si ex-BuCor chief Gerald Bantag. Si Bantag ang isa sa mga suspek sa pagpatay sa radio broadcaster na si Percy Lapid.