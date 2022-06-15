MULTIMEDIA

Driver ng SUV na nakabundol ng security guard, sumuko na

ABS-CBN News

Sumuko na sa mga awtoridad ang driver ng SUV na nakasagasa sa isang security guard sa Mandaluyong City noong June 5. Matatandaang sinampahan ng kasong frustrated murder at abandonment of one's victim ang driver ng sasakyan.

