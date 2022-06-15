Home > News MULTIMEDIA Driver ng SUV na nakabundol ng security guard, sumuko na ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 15 2022 09:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sumuko na sa mga awtoridad ang driver ng SUV na nakasagasa sa isang security guard sa Mandaluyong City noong June 5. Matatandaang sinampahan ng kasong frustrated murder at abandonment of one's victim ang driver ng sasakyan. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: hit-and-run SUV security guard Jose San Vicente PNP pulis police sekyu nabundol nasagasaan Mandaluyong City /news/06/15/22/transport-holiday-ng-mga-tsuper-sa-negros-occ-maaring-magpatuloy/entertainment/06/15/22/look-sharon-cuneta-flaunts-curves-in-black-pantsuit/news/06/15/22/biyahe-sa-lrt-1-naantala-dahil-sa-nasirang-tren/news/06/15/22/deployment-ng-500-filipino-hotel-workers-sa-israel-umusad-na/spotlight/06/15/22/fact-check-di-si-cory-aquino-ang-pumirma-ng-batas-para-sa-kontraktuwalisasyon