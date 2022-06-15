Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Driver ng SUV na nakabundol ng security guard, sumuko na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2022 09:41 PM

Sumuko na sa mga awtoridad ang driver ng SUV na nakasagasa sa isang security guard sa Mandaluyong City noong June 5. Matatandaang sinampahan ng kasong frustrated murder at abandonment of one's victim ang driver ng sasakyan. 

