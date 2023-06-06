Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sanhi ng sunog sa Manila Central Post Office, tukoy na ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 06 2023 08:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Aksidente ang sanhi ng sunog na tumupok sa Manila Central Post Office ayon sa Bureau of Fire Protection. Bubuo naman ng komite ang Senado para tutukan ang rehabilitasyon ng makasaysayang gusali. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: sunog fire Manila Central Post Office Bureau of Fire Protection Manila /business/06/06/23/pension-funds-maharlika-can-invest-in-same-project/news/06/06/23/doj-mt-princess-empress-operator-faked-documents/video/entertainment/06/06/23/fan-meet-ni-chris-hemsworth-sa-pilipinas-dinagsa/video/news/06/06/23/nbi-nagrekomenda-ng-mga-kaso-kaugnay-sa-mindoro-oil-spill/video/news/06/06/23/da-undersecretary-kinasuhan-kaugnay-ng-sugar-importation