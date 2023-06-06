Home  >  News

Sanhi ng sunog sa Manila Central Post Office, tukoy na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2023 08:26 PM

Aksidente ang sanhi ng sunog na tumupok sa Manila Central Post Office ayon sa Bureau of Fire Protection. Bubuo naman ng komite ang Senado para tutukan ang rehabilitasyon ng makasaysayang gusali. 

