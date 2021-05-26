Home  >  News

Pulis, arestado matapos mangholdap

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 07:09 PM | Updated as of May 26 2021 07:19 PM

Arestado ang isang pulis matapos umanong mangholdap ng isang courier shop sa Bulacan. Pinasisibak na sa serbisyo ni PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar ang suspek, na nahaharap din sa kasong kriminal at administratibo. 

