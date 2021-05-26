Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pulis, arestado matapos mangholdap ABS-CBN News Posted at May 26 2021 07:09 PM | Updated as of May 26 2021 07:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Arestado ang isang pulis matapos umanong mangholdap ng isang courier shop sa Bulacan. Pinasisibak na sa serbisyo ni PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar ang suspek, na nahaharap din sa kasong kriminal at administratibo. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: NXT NXT DAILY CCTV police holdap hold up crime krimen PNP Bulacan courier shop robbery /entertainment/05/26/21/joshua-garcia-joins-cast-of-new-abs-cbn-series-viral/video/sports/05/26/21/pinoy-sakuragi-magreretiro-na-sa-pba/news/05/26/21/mas-makabubuting-i-extend-ang-mahigpit-na-gcq-sa-ncr-plus-octa/video/life/05/26/21/food-distribution-ng-qc-councilor-nauwi-umano-sa-health-protocol-violation/sports/05/26/21/mobile-legends-kousei-3martzy-punish-as-work-auster-force-eliminate-nexplay-in-mpl7