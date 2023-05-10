Home > News MULTIMEDIA Hirit na asylum ni Congressman Teves, tinanggihan ng Timor-Leste ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2023 06:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tinanggihan ng Timor-Leste ang hiling na asylum ni Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. Ayon sa DFA, binigyan din ng 5 araw ng Timor-Leste si Teves para umalis sa kanilang bansa. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: asylum political asylum Arnolfo Teves Jr Negros Oriental congressman representative Timor-Leste DFA /news/05/10/23/marcos-ph-laos-to-work-closely-on-education-health/news/05/10/23/remulla-doj-to-seek-cancellation-of-teves-passport-once-charged-in-court/news/05/10/23/comelec-backs-early-voting-bill-official/sports/05/10/23/change-in-technique-led-to-seag-gold-for-kaila-napolis/news/05/10/23/asean-navy-chiefs-nagkasundo-sa-maritime-protocol