Hirit na asylum ni Congressman Teves, tinanggihan ng Timor-Leste

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2023 06:02 PM

Tinanggihan ng Timor-Leste ang hiling na asylum ni Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. Ayon sa DFA, binigyan din ng 5 araw ng Timor-Leste si Teves para umalis sa kanilang bansa. 

