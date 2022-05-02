Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bongbong Marcos, nangunguna pa rin sa Pulse Asia survey bago ang halalan ABS-CBN News Posted at May 02 2022 10:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nangunguna pa rin si Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. sa latest at huling presidential preference survey ng Pulse Asia ilang araw bago ang halalan sa May 9. Umangat naman sa ikatlong puwesto sa survey si Senador Manny Pacquiao, habang bumababa sa ikaapat na puwesto si Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Pulse Asia survey presidential preference Bongbong Marcos Leni Robredo Manny Pacquiao Isko Moreno Domagoso Sara Duterte-Carpio Kiko Pangilinan Tito Sotto vice president president Halalan2022 halalan eleksyon election /overseas/05/02/22/trump-suggested-shooting-protesters-in-legs-ex-defense-secretary/news/05/02/22/labog-colmenares-defend-inclusion-of-uniteam-senatorial-bet-in-makabayan-slate/news/05/02/22/angel-locsin-at-jillian-robredo-nangampanya-sa-pampanga/news/05/02/22/3-hinihinalang-rebelde-patay-sa-engkwentro/business/05/02/22/markets-oil-fall-on-weak-chinese-data