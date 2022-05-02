Home  >  News

Bongbong Marcos, nangunguna pa rin sa Pulse Asia survey bago ang halalan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 02 2022 10:13 PM

Nangunguna pa rin si Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. sa latest at huling presidential preference survey ng Pulse Asia ilang araw bago ang halalan sa May 9. Umangat naman sa ikatlong puwesto sa survey si Senador Manny Pacquiao, habang bumababa sa ikaapat na puwesto si Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso. 

