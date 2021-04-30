Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lolo na ice candy vendor, patay matapos mabundol ng tricycle ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 30 2021 08:43 PM | Updated as of Apr 30 2021 08:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Patay ang isang lolo na nagtitinda ng ice candy matapos mabundol ng tricycle ang sinasakyan niyang bisikleta sa Camarines Sur. Tukoy na ng mga pulis ang driver ng tricycle, na hindi man lang hinintuan ang nabundol niyang matanda. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: multimedia multimedia video NXT NXT DAILY CCTV bundol tricycle bicycle bisikleta ice candy hit and run vendor lolo senior citizen Camarines Sur /overseas/05/02/21/thailand-sees-2nd-day-of-record-high-virus-deaths/news/05/02/21/filipino-fishers-urge-un-to-act-on-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea/entertainment/05/02/21/janine-gutierrez-ayaw-pang-magpakasal-sa-ngayon/news/05/02/21/p46-m-halaga-ng-marijuana-nasamsam-sa-3-lalaki-sa-tarlac-city/sports/05/02/21/nba-cole-anthonys-last-second-trey-carries-magic-past-grizzlies