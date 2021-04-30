Home  >  News

Lolo na ice candy vendor, patay matapos mabundol ng tricycle

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 30 2021 08:43 PM | Updated as of Apr 30 2021 08:48 PM

Patay ang isang lolo na nagtitinda ng ice candy matapos mabundol ng tricycle ang sinasakyan niyang bisikleta sa Camarines Sur. Tukoy na ng mga pulis ang driver ng tricycle, na hindi man lang hinintuan ang nabundol niyang matanda. 

