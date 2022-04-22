MULTIMEDIA

Presidential at vice presidential debates ng Comelec, postponed dahil sa mga bayarin

ABS-CBN News

Hindi na matutuloy ang presidential at vice presidential debates ng Comelec na naka-schedule sana ngayong April 23 at 24. Ito ay matapos magkaroon ng aberya sa bayarin ang kinuhang debate organizer ng Comelec at ang hotel na venue sana ng event. Ayon sa Comelec, sa April 30 at May 1 na naka-reschedule ang last leg ng kanilang debates.

