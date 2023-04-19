MULTIMEDIA

Umano'y illegal recruiter na nangako ng trabaho sa Canada, arestado

Inaresto ng mga tauhan ng National Bureau of Investigation ang isa umanong illegal recruiter na naniningil sa mga aplikante at nangako ng trabaho sa Canada. Todo tanggi naman ang suspek at maging siya umano ay biktima rin.

