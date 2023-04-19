Home > News MULTIMEDIA Umano'y illegal recruiter na nangako ng trabaho sa Canada, arestado ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 19 2023 07:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Inaresto ng mga tauhan ng National Bureau of Investigation ang isa umanong illegal recruiter na naniningil sa mga aplikante at nangako ng trabaho sa Canada. Todo tanggi naman ang suspek at maging siya umano ay biktima rin. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: National Bureau of Investigation NBI arestado illegal recruiter naningil aplikante applicants job work Canada /news/04/19/23/marcos-jr-admin-eyeing-more-areas-for-the-construction-of-specialty-hospitals/video/news/04/19/23/dahilan-ng-paglihis-ng-tren-di-pa-tukoy-ng-pnr/news/04/19/23/chinese-envoy-mum-when-asked-to-clarify-edca-ofw-remarks/sports/04/19/23/feu-setter-cherishes-chance-to-be-coached-by-tina-salak/video/business/04/19/23/natenggang-dagdag-sa-generation-charge-ipapasa-sa-mga-konsumer