Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Umano'y illegal recruiter na nangako ng trabaho sa Canada, arestado

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2023 07:05 PM

Inaresto ng mga tauhan ng National Bureau of Investigation ang isa umanong illegal recruiter na naniningil sa mga aplikante at nangako ng trabaho sa Canada. Todo tanggi naman ang suspek at maging siya umano ay biktima rin.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

 

Read More:  National Bureau of Investigation   NBI   arestado   illegal recruiter   naningil   aplikante   applicants   job   work   Canada  