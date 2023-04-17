Home  >  News

Manhunt, ikinasa laban kina Bantag at iba pang akusado sa Percy Lapid case

Apr 17 2023

Nagkasa na ng manhunt ang PNP laban kina dating Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag at iba pang suspek sa pagpatay sa broadcaster na si Percy Lapid. 


 

