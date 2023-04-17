Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manhunt, ikinasa laban kina Bantag at iba pang akusado sa Percy Lapid case ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 17 2023 10:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Nagkasa na ng manhunt ang PNP laban kina dating Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag at iba pang suspek sa pagpatay sa broadcaster na si Percy Lapid. Read More: Gerald Bantag BuCor Bureau of Corrections manhunt arrest warrant Percy Lapid Zulueta Jun Villamor suspek suspect PNP pulis Philippine National Police /overseas/04/17/23/japan-us-vow-to-uphold-rules-based-order-at-crucial-moment/news/04/17/23/durante-court-martial-trial-to-proceed-this-week-army/video/business/04/17/23/philippine-shares-close-higher-at-6505/video/business/04/17/23/no-long-lines-at-bir-offices-on-last-day-of-itr-filing/video/news/04/17/23/teves-barred-from-virtually-joining-senate-probe-into-degamos-slay