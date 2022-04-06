MULTIMEDIA
LOOK: Binondo-Intramuros Bridge now open to motorists
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 06 2022 01:38 PM
The 680-meter steel arch Binondo-Intramuros Bridge, which connects San Fernando Street in Binondo to Solana Street and Riverside Drive in Intramuros, Manila opens to the public on Wednesday. The Binondo-Intramuros bridge is one of 2 bridge projects fully funded by the Chinese government, along with the completed Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge in Makati.
