LOOK: Binondo-Intramuros Bridge now open to motorists

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The 680-meter steel arch Binondo-Intramuros Bridge, which connects San Fernando Street in Binondo to Solana Street and Riverside Drive in Intramuros, Manila opens to the public on Wednesday. The Binondo-Intramuros bridge is one of 2 bridge projects fully funded by the Chinese government, along with the completed Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge in Makati.