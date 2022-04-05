Home  >  News

Huli sa CCTV: Babae, nabundol ng motorsiklo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2022 07:09 PM

Isang babae ang sugatan matapos mabundol ng motorsiklo na minamaneho ng isang menor-de-edad. Ang nangyaring aksidente, nakuhanan ng CCTV. 

