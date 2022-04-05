Home > News MULTIMEDIA Huli sa CCTV: Babae, nabundol ng motorsiklo ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2022 07:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Isang babae ang sugatan matapos mabundol ng motorsiklo na minamaneho ng isang menor-de-edad. Ang nangyaring aksidente, nakuhanan ng CCTV. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: bundol nabundol motorsiklo .motorcycle video CCTV accident aksidente crash /news/04/05/22/mga-nagpupuslit-ng-agri-products-dapat-makulong-da/news/04/05/22/tollways-naghahanda-para-sa-semana-santa-2022/life/04/05/22/abs-cbn-offers-19-podcast-shows-in-digital-push/news/04/05/22/duterte-china-ph-have-no-quarrel-can-talk-about-spratly/news/04/05/22/pacquiao-spox-denies-presl-bet-in-hiding-after-comelec-debate