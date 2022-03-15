Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Lalaki, stranded sa ilalim ng tulay dahil sa flash flood

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2022 09:42 PM

Nakuhanan ng video ang pagsagip sa isang lalaki na stranded sa ilalim ng tulay sa Leyte dahil sa flash flood. Kuwento ng lalaki, naglalaba raw siya at ang kaniyang mga anak sa ilog nang biglang tumaas ang tubig sa ilog. 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  flash flood   baha   rescue   ligtas   tulay   bridge   Leyte   Tunga BFP  