Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lalaki, stranded sa ilalim ng tulay dahil sa flash flood ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 15 2022 09:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nakuhanan ng video ang pagsagip sa isang lalaki na stranded sa ilalim ng tulay sa Leyte dahil sa flash flood. Kuwento ng lalaki, naglalaba raw siya at ang kaniyang mga anak sa ilog nang biglang tumaas ang tubig sa ilog. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: flash flood baha rescue ligtas tulay bridge Leyte Tunga BFP /video/business/03/15/22/ph-shares-soar-to-7019/video/news/03/15/22/comelec-opens-ballot-printing-facility-to-observers/entertainment/03/15/22/dolly-parton-withdraws-from-rock-hall-of-fame-running/video/news/03/15/22/ncr-more-areas-under-alert-level-1-until-march-31/video/business/03/15/22/ph-govt-wants-bpo-workers-to-return-to-offices-by-april-1