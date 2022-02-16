Home > News MULTIMEDIA Panghoholdap sa convenience store, huli sa CCTV ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 16 2022 08:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Huli sa CCTV ang panghoholdap sa isang convenience store sa Quezon City. Muntik nang matangay ng mga suspek ang kinita ng tindahan, pero nasakote ang 2 sa 3 holdaper matapos sumaklolo sa bantay ng convenience store ang ilang construction worker at security guard. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: holdap holdaper hold up convenience store CCTV construction worker security guard video /news/02/16/22/pacquiao-to-fight-drugs-the-right-way-if-elected/entertainment/02/16/22/tearful-welcome-for-vice-ganda-ion-perez-as-newlyweds/sports/02/16/22/jeron-teng-its-been-an-honor-playing-for-alaska/news/02/16/22/journalists-competing-with-vloggers-influencers-in-run-up-to-2022-elections-experts/video/sports/02/16/22/alaska-aces-magpapaalam-na-sa-pba