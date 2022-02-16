Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Panghoholdap sa convenience store, huli sa CCTV

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2022 08:44 PM

Huli sa CCTV ang panghoholdap sa isang convenience store sa Quezon City. Muntik nang matangay ng mga suspek ang kinita ng tindahan, pero nasakote ang 2 sa 3 holdaper matapos sumaklolo sa bantay ng convenience store ang ilang construction worker at security guard. 

