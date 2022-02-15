Home  >  News

Dating Press secretary Dong Puno, pumanaw na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2022 08:17 PM

Pumanaw na ang brodkaster at dating Press secretary na si Dong Puno. Nanungkulan si Puno sa gabinete ni dating Pangulong Joseph Estrada at dati rin siyang executive sa ABS-CBN. 

