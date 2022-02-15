Home > News MULTIMEDIA Dating Press secretary Dong Puno, pumanaw na ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 15 2022 08:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pumanaw na ang brodkaster at dating Press secretary na si Dong Puno. Nanungkulan si Puno sa gabinete ni dating Pangulong Joseph Estrada at dati rin siyang executive sa ABS-CBN. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: Dong Puno press secretary broadcaster brodkaster ABS-CBN /overseas/02/15/22/halt-executions-un-tells-singapore/sports/02/15/22/fiba-bares-gilas-lineup-for-world-cup-qualifiers/video/entertainment/02/15/22/kapamilya-stars-kaniya-kaniyang-pagdiriwang-ng-valentines-day/entertainment/02/15/22/sharon-cuneta-up-for-major-role-in-us-series/sports/02/15/22/djokovic-says-not-anti-vax-but