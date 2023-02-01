Home > News MULTIMEDIA Salpukan ng tricycle at truck ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 01 2023 06:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sapul sa CCTV ang banggaan ng isang tricycle at isang trailer truck sa Mariveles, Bataan. Nasawi sa insidente ang tricycle driver, habang nahaharap sa kaso ang driver ng truck. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: CCTV video truck trailer truck tricycle mishap accident Mariveles Bataan salpok salpukan crash /life/02/02/23/look-her-stuns-in-new-vogue-philippines-cover/business/02/02/23/bir-naghain-ng-74-tax-evasion-complaint/business/02/02/23/no-red-yellow-alert-during-malampaya-maintenance-doe/entertainment/02/02/23/abs-cbn-wins-big-in-5th-gawad-lasallianeta/entertainment/02/02/23/ozzy-osbourne-cancels-uk-europe-tour-over-poor-health