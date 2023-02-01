Home  >  News

Salpukan ng tricycle at truck

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2023 06:22 PM

Sapul sa CCTV ang banggaan ng isang tricycle at isang trailer truck sa Mariveles, Bataan. Nasawi sa insidente ang tricycle driver, habang nahaharap sa kaso ang driver ng truck. 

