THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 25, 2023

South Korea issues cold wave warning Cars move slowly on a road amid heavy snowfall in Gwangju, South Korea,Tuesday, the last day of the four-day Lunar New Year holiday. South Korea issued a cold wave warning as temperatures drop to minus 19.3 C, with effective temperature of minus 25.7 C, as of 6:29 a.m. in Seoul according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Yonhap, EPA-EFE

Remembering the heroism of SAF 44 Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force attend the National Day of Remembrance for the Heroic Sacrifice of the SAF 44 at the SAF headquarters, Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig o Tuesday. Forty-four elite policemen were killed during an operation dubbed as “Oplan Exodus” in Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 25, 2015 which led to the neutralization of Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli Abdhir alias Marwan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

2 dead in Bataan military plane crash Wreckage at a crash site, involving a military plane, in Pilar, Bataan on Wednesday morning. Two pilots onboard the SF260TP aircraft of the Philippine Air Force were killed after it crashed around 10:40 a.m. while undergoing training, according to authorities. Rod Izon, ABS-CBN News

Student groups say ‘No to mandatory ROTC’ Members of various student and youth groups protest outside the Senate of the Philippines during a committee hearing on the National Citizens Service Training Program (NCSTP) bill on Wednesday. The group expressed concern on the proposal that would require college students to undergo 2 year basic Reserve Officers’ Training Course, citing additional financial burden on parents, as well as added academic load on learners. Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News