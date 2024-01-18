Home > News MULTIMEDIA Agusan del Sur, niyanig ng magnitude 5.7 na lindol ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 18 2024 11:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Huli sa video ang pagyanig na dulot ng magnitude 5.7 na lindol sa Agusan del Sur noong gabi ng January 17, 2024. Ayon sa PHIVOLCS, aftershock ito ng magnitude 7.4 na lindol na tumama noong December 2023. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: lindol earthquake aftershock agusan del sur san francisco bislig hinatuan /video/business/01/18/24/dito-converge-deal-will-result-in-better-prices-for-subs/video/business/01/18/24/philippine-shares-fall-to-6510/video/news/01/18/24/pcso-says-photo-of-jackpot-winner-edited-to-protect-her-identity/video/news/01/18/24/charter-change-advocate-bullish-on-peoples-initiative/entertainment/01/18/24/korean-singer-bi-to-hold-manila-fan-meet-in-march