Agusan del Sur, niyanig ng magnitude 5.7 na lindol

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2024 11:08 PM

Huli sa video ang pagyanig na dulot ng magnitude 5.7 na lindol sa Agusan del Sur noong gabi ng January 17, 2024. Ayon sa PHIVOLCS, aftershock ito ng magnitude 7.4 na lindol na tumama noong December 2023.

