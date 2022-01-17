Home > News MULTIMEDIA Online selling ng mga halaman, nauwi sa holdapan ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2022 07:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nauwi sa panghoholdap ang live selling ng isang ginang na nagtitinda ng mga halaman sa Caloocan City. Ang panghoholdap, nasaksihan ng live online ng mga customer at manonood ng biktima. Read More: holdap holdapan hold up live selling online selling Caloocan City /life/01/17/22/samantha-bernardo-believes-fans-are-her-true-crown/entertainment/01/17/22/bgyos-jl-positive-for-covid-19-nate-mikki-recover/business/01/17/22/bsp-says-online-fraud-cost-p540-million-in-2021/news/01/17/22/china-vows-to-send-more-aid-to-ph/sports/01/17/22/no-vaccine-no-french-open-for-djokovic-says-ministry