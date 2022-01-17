Home  >  News

Online selling ng mga halaman, nauwi sa holdapan

Posted at Jan 17 2022 07:12 PM

Nauwi sa panghoholdap ang live selling ng isang ginang na nagtitinda ng mga halaman sa Caloocan City. Ang panghoholdap, nasaksihan ng live online ng mga customer at manonood ng biktima. 

