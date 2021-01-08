Home > News MULTIMEDIA Huli sa CCTV: 4 nakatakas mula sa police station ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 08 2021 09:51 PM | Updated as of Jan 08 2021 09:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Huli sa CCTV ang pagtakas ng 4 na 'persons under police custody' mula sa detention facility ng Galas Police Station. Sinamantala ng mga tumakas ang pagpunta sa banyo ng jailer para pumuga. Ayon sa Quezon City police, sangkot sa kasong illegal drugs at robbery ang mga tumakas. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: multimedia multimedia video NXT NXT Daily CCTV tumakas takas persons under police custody Galas Police Station Quezon City police /overseas/01/09/21/china-to-provide-covid-19-vaccines-for-free-govt-official/life/01/09/21/sa-kabila-ng-limitasyon-ng-pandemya-debosyon-sa-itim-na-nazareno-hindi-nagbago-vicar/overseas/01/09/21/icus-clogged-on-the-way-in-morgues-on-the-way-out-in-californias-covid-crisis/sports/01/09/21/nba-celtics-hold-off-wizards-behind-jayson-tatums-32/sports/01/09/21/nba-pistons-shock-suns-in-overtime-thriller