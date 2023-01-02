Home  >  News

Benedict XVI, pumanaw na

Posted at Jan 02 2023 10:31 PM

Pumanaw na si Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Si Pope Benedict XVI ang dating pinuno ng Simbahang Katolika bago nahalal si Pope Francis noong March 2013. 

