Benedict XVI, pumanaw na
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 02 2023 10:31 PM | Updated as of Jan 03 2023 12:14 AM

Pumanaw na si Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Si Pope Benedict XVI ang dating pinuno ng Simbahang Katolika bago nahalal si Pope Francis noong March 2013.

Read More: Pope Benedict XVI pope Santo Papa Vatican obit death Catholic Roman Catholic Church St. Peter's Basilica Pope John Paul II Pope Francis