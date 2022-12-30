THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 30, 2022

Brazilian football great Pele dies at 82 The Christ The Redeemer statue is illuminated in green and yellow, the colors of the Brazilian national flag, in honor of Brazilian football legend Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday, just hours after his passing at a Sao Paulo hospital. Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the "beautiful game," died on Thursday at the age of 82. Mauro Pimentel, AFP

Raising the flag on Rizal's death anniversary President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and members of the first family pull a rope as they raise the Philippine flag during a ceremony to honor the death anniversary of Jose Rizal at Luneta Park in Manila on Friday. Rizal Day commemorates the execution of the national hero in 1896 on the orders of Spanish authorities. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Rains soak South Australia during summer A basketball hoop stands in floodwater from Scott's Creek off the Murray River, in Morgan, South Australia, Australia on Friday. Despite the summer season, flooding has occurred in recent weeks after La Nina brought further rains on the already soaked river beds in South Australia. Matt Turner, EPA-EFE

Taiwan president visits troops amid tension Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (center) gestures during a photograph with Taiwanese military personnel, during her visit to a military base in Penghu, Taiwan on Friday. Tsai will convene a high-level national security meeting on December 31, amidst rising tension between China and Taiwan. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE