THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 30, 2021

Duterte promises cash aid to Odette-affected families President Rodrigo Duterte tends to victims of Typhoon Odette at an evacuation center in Bais City, Negros Oriental on Wednesday. Malacañang announced it will release a P5,000 cash assistance to all families affected by the typhoon. Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo

Rizal honored on 125th death anniversary President Rodrigo Duterte leads the raising of the Philippine flag at the Rizal Monument in Luneta on the occasion of the national hero's 125th death anniversary on Thursday. In his message, Duterte exhorted all Filipinos to "celebrate the life and works of Dr. Jose Rizal" and to "honor our modern-day heroes who are at the frontlines" fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News

Fewer people going to vaccination sites People wait among empty chairs at a vaccination site at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in Manila on Thursday. The OCTA Research group expressed alarm over the COVID-19 positivity rate in the Philippines after it rose to 4.5 percent last Wednesday, compared to the 1.1 positivity rate last December 21. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Saying hello to Mali during Manila Zoo soft opening People interact with Mali the elephant at the Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden in Manila on Thursday during a soft opening for employees and their family members. The zoo is set to open with new improvements such as a larger living space for Mali in the first quarter of next year after being closed in 2019 over sanitary violations. Maria Tan, AFP

Duterte signs largest national budget in history at P5.024-trillion President Rodrigo Duterte signs the P5-trillion 2022 national budget as legislators look on during the signing ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on Thursday. Next year’s national budget is the biggest in history which includes funds for addressing the COVID-19 crisis and the aftermath of Typhoon Odette. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

Devotees visit Black Nazarene in Sta. Cruz Church Catholic devotees offer prayers during mass on Thursday at the Sta. Cruz Church in Manila where the image of the Black Nazarene is located until January 10, 2022. For the second straight year, the Black Nazarene procession, colloquially called Traslacion, remains suspended as is the traditional “pahalik” as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News