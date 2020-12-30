THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 30, 2020

Knights of Rizal reenact hero’s last walk Members of the Knights of Rizal reenact the last walk done by National Hero Jose Rizal from Fort Santiago in Intramuros to Rizal Park (Luneta) during the commemoration of his 124th death anniversary on Wednesday. According to historical accounts, Jose Rizal left Fort Santiago by foot for the Bagumbayan field around half past 6AM, accompanied by a bugler, a drummer and two Jesuit priests. He was shot in the back by a firing squad at 7AM on December 30, 1896. ABS-CBN News

Honoring Jose Rizal Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana leads the wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of the 124th Anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose P. Rizal with Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Chairman Rene R. Escalante at the Rizal Monument in Manila on Wednesday. President Duterte on his solidarity message paid tribute to modern-day "Rizals," the brave frontliners who are currently serving the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Singapore launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign A healthcare worker receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in Singapore on Wednesday. Singapore, the first country in Asia to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, began its vaccination campaign with the first batch of healthcare workers. Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information/Reuters

Last full moon of 2020 The last full moon of 2020, also known as the Cold Moon, rises behind the snow-topped San Gabriel Mountains and the Los Angeles downtown skyline at sunset as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California. The 13th full moon is the last celestial event of the year coming after the Christmas Star or the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on December 21. Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Fire hits Culiat community in QC Residents look at what's left of their community on Wednesday, a day after a fire hit Purok 2, Barangay Culiat in Quezon City. The fire, which reached 5th alarm, affected at least 50 houses and displaced some 100 families. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Round fruits for New Year's Workers arrange fruits inside the EDSAN Bagsakan Fruit Market in Balintawak, Quezon City on Wednesday. Prices of round fruits are expected to go up as demand increases for the New Year's celebration. Filipinos traditionally serve round fruits on the ‘Media Noche’ table, which is believed to attract good fortune and prosperity. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News