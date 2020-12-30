MULTIMEDIA

2020 Yearender: Top trending stories on ABS-CBN News' social media pages

ABS-CBN News Social Media Team

The year 2020 felt like decades squeezed into a year and social media platforms have receipts to prove it.

Starting with the eventful January -- Taal eruption, the novel coronavirus reaching our shores, to the split of the internet's appointed 'President' and 'First Gentleman,' JaDine-- we thought the worst was over until the rest of 2020 happened.

While the pandemic was the defining headline of the year, ABS-CBN News also saw itself in the middle of a media storm with the non-renewal of network's franchise.

But ABS-CBN News did not waver in its commitment to deliver news on every platform possible, including social media. Despite the hurdles, ABS-CBN News’ social media accounts received overwhelming support from its readers and audience as it grew to 39 million combined total followings on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

As we wrap the year up, let us look back at the stories that millions of our social media followers consumed.

FACEBOOK On Facebook, one of the most effective vehicles of spreading (mis)information during the pandemic, updates on the coronavirus pandemic fetched thousands of interactions. Users also heavily followed updates on the ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal bid. At the top of the list of Facebook posts with most interactions is the death of Filipino Youtuber and meme star Lloyd Cadena. His sudden demise due to COVID-19 was a shock to many. But apart from reading stories of grief and breaking news updates, Filipino Facebook users also consumed stories of resilience and bayanihan. TWITTER Posts related to ABS-CBN shutdown in May and the eventual death of the network’s franchise application dominated the list of ABS-CBN News’ top tweets. Twitter users were also heartbroken over Cadena’s passing, the breakup of James Reid and Nadine Lustre, and Taal Volcano eruption. Tributes for health workers and other frontliners also littered the microblogging platform, including a video of a taho vendor who showed his appreciation to the frontliners by giving free taho. YOUTUBE The most viewed video on ABS-CBN News’ YouTube channel this 2020 was an explainer on the coronavirus, published mid-February. Before the coronavirus situation evolved into a pandemic in March, there were so many questions that even the scientific community could not answer. Subscribers also tuned in to entertainment news.

Reports from Angela Baylon and April Benjamin, ABS-CBN News