THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 29, 2022

Looking for the Dead Sea Scrolls in Israel Volunteers of the Israel Antiquities Authority look for archaeological finds in the Murabba'at cave in the Judean Desert near Metzuki Dargot village, close to the Dead Sea in Israel on Wednesday. Israel is in the midst of searching and exploring dozens of caves in the Judean Desert area in order to find antiquities from different periods, with the main expectation being to find pieces of the Dead Sea Scrolls, ancient manuscripts first discovered in 1947 and believed to contain parts of the Jewish Bible. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

No more free rides on EDSA Bus Carousel A sign announces on Thursday the end of free rides on the EDSA Bus Carousel as the transportation system begins charging fares on January 1, 2023. The government pays around P10 million to P12 million daily to bus concessionaires to run 600 to 700 buses conveying about 400,000 passengers, which has been ongoing since the bus carousel was instituted at the start of the pandemic. However, no budget was allotted for it next year. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Caring for 111-year old newspaper with illustration of Rizal execution Rizal Dineroz, a staff of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), uses a paint brush on Thursday as he works at Fort Santiago in Manila to remove particles on the surface of a 111-year old newspaper with an illustration of the execution of Dr. Jose Rizal in Bagongbayan, now Rizal Park. The illustration was published in the newspaper El Motin in Madrid, Spain on July 13, 1911. ABS-CBN News

Calamba gets ready for Rizal's 126th death anniversary A worker prepares decorative buntings at the Rizal Shrine, a reproduction of the original two-story, Spanish-Colonial style house of National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal in Calamba, Laguna on Thursday. The country is gearing up to commemorate the 126th death anniversary of Rizal on December 30. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News