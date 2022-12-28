Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 28, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 29 2022 12:45 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. China to scrap quarantine for travelers People in full PPE suits walk on Tuesday in a temporary settlement for people with mild or no symptoms of COVID-19 provided by Shanghai City, which offers rooms with bathrooms, air-conditioners, and food for arriving travelers. According to the State Council Tuesday, China will end mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers starting Jan. 8, 2023, after 3 years of closed borders. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE Feeding Rohingya refugees who fled by boat from Myanmar Rohingya refugees eat food in a temporary shelter following their arrival by boat in Laweueng, Aceh province on Tuesday. Rohingya refugees received emergency medical treatment after a boat carrying nearly 200 people came ashore in Indonesia on Dec. 27, authorities said, in the fourth such landing in the country in recent months. Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP Flood aftermath in Misamis Occidental This handout photo courtesy of Angelica Villarta taken on Tuesday and received on Wednesday shows residents surveying damage caused by heavy rain and floods in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental. The death toll from floods in the Philippines has risen to 25, officials said on December 28, with storms expected to dump more rain over the hardest-hit southern and central regions. Angelica Villarta, handout/AFP Roadside bargain-hunting Pedestrians buy clothes from a makeshift stall on the roadside of EDSA in Pasay City on Wednesday. Thrift shops, or "ukay-ukay" for Filipinos, remain a cheaper alternative for those looking for new finds, amid high cost of goods and inflation in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Bocaue fireworks vendors on full blast as New Year nears Fireworks are sold at a store in Bocaue, Bulacan on Wednesday as New Year's Eve nears. The Department of Health has so far recorded 32 fireworks-related injuries, which is 39 percent higher compared to the cases reported in the same period last year. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: China pandemic Shanghai Indonesia Rohingya refugees Myanmar state of calamity flood flood aftermath Misamis Occidental flood rain Oroquieta City ukay-ukay thrift store clothes clothing inflation Pasay City New Year New Year's eve Bocaue Bulacan fireworks paputok firecrackers /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family/sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023/video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks/video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high/video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid