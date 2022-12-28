THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 28, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

China to scrap quarantine for travelers People in full PPE suits walk on Tuesday in a temporary settlement for people with mild or no symptoms of COVID-19 provided by Shanghai City, which offers rooms with bathrooms, air-conditioners, and food for arriving travelers. According to the State Council Tuesday, China will end mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers starting Jan. 8, 2023, after 3 years of closed borders. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

Feeding Rohingya refugees who fled by boat from Myanmar Rohingya refugees eat food in a temporary shelter following their arrival by boat in Laweueng, Aceh province on Tuesday. Rohingya refugees received emergency medical treatment after a boat carrying nearly 200 people came ashore in Indonesia on Dec. 27, authorities said, in the fourth such landing in the country in recent months. Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP

Flood aftermath in Misamis Occidental This handout photo courtesy of Angelica Villarta taken on Tuesday and received on Wednesday shows residents surveying damage caused by heavy rain and floods in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental. The death toll from floods in the Philippines has risen to 25, officials said on December 28, with storms expected to dump more rain over the hardest-hit southern and central regions. Angelica Villarta, handout/AFP

Roadside bargain-hunting Pedestrians buy clothes from a makeshift stall on the roadside of EDSA in Pasay City on Wednesday. Thrift shops, or "ukay-ukay" for Filipinos, remain a cheaper alternative for those looking for new finds, amid high cost of goods and inflation in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News