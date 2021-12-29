Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 29, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 29 2021 11:37 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Zoo feeds Christmas tree to elephants

An elephant feeds on an old Christmas tree in their enclosure at Prague's Zoo on Tuesday. Some vendors in Europe discard unsold trees during the holiday by giving them to zoos for feeding. Michal Cizek, AFP

Frozen cargo in Russia as temperature dips

A worker unloads an ice-covered vehicle from the cargo ship Sun Rio, which was caught in severe weather conditions in the Sea of Japan, in the port of Vladivostok, Russia on Tuesday. Russia is experiencing one of its coldest winters in recent years, dropping below -60C on some days. Tatiana Meel, Reuters

Comelec tests election process

Participants line up for the Comelec’s mock elections at the Padre Zamora Elementary School in Pasay City on Wednesday. The election body is holding simultaneous mock elections in 34 barangays across the country with as many as 4,800 test voters. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 tests held in Chinese province as infections surge

Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs from residents at a nucleic acid testing site during a third round of mass testing following cases of COVID-19 in Yuncheng's Jishan county, Shanxi province, China on Wednesday. Authorities have faced a resurgent virus in recent weeks, reporting 209 infections on Tuesday, the highest single-day tally since March last year when the pandemic raged through the central city of Wuhan. China Daily via Reuters

Saying good riddance to COVID-19

Krista Rosado holds a message to get rid of Covid at the 15th Annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square New York, on Tuesday. The event allows people to burn any unpleasant, unhappy and unwanted memories from the past year so they can start fresh. Bryan R. Smith, AFP

