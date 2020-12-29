THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 29, 2020

Honoring a WWII U.S. Jewish soldier at the Manila American Cemetery Representatives of the Embassy of Israel and Operation Benjamin leave small stones on the gravestone of U.S. Cpl. Sam Cordova as an act of remembrance on his 79th death anniversary, during the headstone changing rites at the American Cemetery in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Tuesday. The Jewish Association of the Philippines, in cooperation with the US Embassy and the Embassy of Israel, changed the headstone on Cordova’s grave from a Latin cross to a Star of David, upon the request of his brother Harry Cordova, to reflect the faith under which he lived, fought, and died during World War II. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Storm Bella’s aftermath An aerial view of snow-covered houses in the village of Oulton in Staffordshire, England, UK on Monday. In the aftermath of Storm Bella, swathes of the UK braced for a cold snap, with snow and ice warnings in force across the country. Tom Leese, PA via AP

NAIA inbound passengers observe health protocol Arriving passengers, mostly overseas Filipino workers coming home from Bahrain, go through safety protocols at the NAIA Terminal 1 on Tuesday. Passengers are required to fill up a health declaration form, provide their destination in the country, and undergo swab tests before getting cleared at the airport. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Hundreds line up for antigen test in Manila for travel clearance Hundreds of locally stranded individuals (LSIs) line up to undergo coronavirus antigen test at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila on Tuesday, as they wait for a go-signal to travel to their home province of Negros Oriental. General Community Quarantine remains imposed in Metro Manila, as well as in Isabela, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, Davao City, and Davao del Norte while the rest of the country are under modified GCQ until the end of January due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News

No cholesterol 'lechon' People look at lechon-shaped bread being sold in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday, the last working day for many before the New Year comes in. A survey released Monday says that Filipinos are cautiously optimistic for 2021 as many faced hardships this year brought by several natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News