THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 28, 2020

EU countries administer COVID-19 vaccine Nurse Idoia Crespo prepares a vaccine against the Coronavirus at a nursing home in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer have arrived across the European Union, authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday. Emilio Morenatti, AP

Vatican under lockdown A policeman patrols on an empty St. Peter's Square as the Pope delivers a private live-streamed weekly Angelus prayer from the palace's library in the Vatican, on Sunday. Vatican adjusted its Christmas rites following Italy’s reimposition of a lockdown from Dec. 24-27, Jan. 1-3 and Jan. 5-6 aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Preparing for Rizal Day A personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways replaces flags at the Dr. Jose Rizal National Monument on Monday. Rizal Day commemorates the execution of Dr. Jose Rizal by the Spanish colonial government in Bagumbayan (now known as Rizal Park) on December 30, 1896. ABS-CBN News

Japan disallows entry of foreign nationals A visitor and an airline company staff are seen at the arrival gate of Haneda airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo on Monday. Japan disallowed entry of all foreign nationals from Dec. 28 until the end of January 2021 following the detection of the new variant of the coronavirus disease from Britain, according to local news. Issei Kato, Reuters

Monitoring sale of fireworks in Bulacan Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) monitor the sale of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices in Barangay Turo, Bocaue, Bulacan on Monday. The DILG advised firework and pyrotechnic sellers to check current ordinances in different municipalities as Metro Manila mayors implement a total ban on the use and sale of firecrackers in the region during the holiday season. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News