THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 27, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

13 dead in PH flooding A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday shows its personnel evacuating residents from a flooded house in Ozamiz city, Misamis Occidental province on Christmas Day. At least 13 people were reported dead as intense rain brought by a weather occurrence called "shear line" caused flooding in southern Philippines. PCG, EPA-EFE/handout

Preparing for 2023 A worker prints names on customized calendars ahead of the new year at a shop in Quezon City, Metro Manila on Monday. A recent survey published by Pulse Asia shows 92 percent of Filipinos “will face the year ahead with hope, a sentiment echoed by 89 percent to 99 percent across geographic areas and by 86 percent to 94 percent in the various socio-economic classes.” Kevin Tristan Espiritu, AFP

Fireworks for New Year Workers assemble different kinds of firecrackers and fireworks inside several shacks in Bulacan province on Tuesday. Local manufacturers are rushing to meet the demand for locally produced fireworks days ahead of the coming New Year celebrations. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Mobile users register SIM cards A sales representative of a telecommunications company assists clients in registering their prepaid Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card at the gadgets section in Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City on Tuesday. The ‘Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act,’ which requires users to register their mobile numbers, takes effect starting Dec. 27. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Quiapo church begins blessing of Nazareno replica Catholic devotees bring their Black Nazarene replicas for the blessing at the Quiapo Church in Manila on Tuesday. Quiapo church officials will accommodate devotees for the scheduled “pagbabasbas” from December 27 to 29. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Demand for round fruits up Consumers buy round fruits at a market in Quezon City on Tuesday. Some Filipinos prepare different kinds of round fruits to put on the table for Media Noche, based on the traditional belief that they will attract good fortune in the New Year. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News