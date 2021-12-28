THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 28, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

New York City reports spike in COVID-19 cases A woman takes a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a pop-up testing site as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Monday. The New York City Department of Health has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases with a daily average of 14,025 for the last 7 days based on their December 27 update. Jeenah Moon, Reuters

Santas keep it clean at Manila Dolomite Beach Workers in Santa hats pick up trash at the Manila Bay Dolomite Beach as the man-made tourist attraction reopens on Tuesday. Visitors are required to pre-register online and secure the confirmation email through the DENR Manila Bay Dolomite Beach Appointment System. Around 300 visitors will be accommodated to visit the beach on an hourly basis on December 28 until 29. The beach will reopen again on January 4, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

DTI inspects firecrackers stores in Bocaue days before New Year's celebration Vendors attend to customers buying fireworks and light sparklers in Bocaue, Bulacan on Tuesday. Members of a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) enforcement team, led by Usec. Ruth Castelo, inspected fireworks stores regarding their compliance with Executive Order (EO) No. 28, which regulates the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Rebuilding after Typhoon Odette's onslaught Albert Burgas Millan uses parts of a tree that fell and destroyed his house during Typhoon Odette to rebuild it, in time for the new year, together with other materials bought using remittance from his OFW wife in Brgy. San Roque, Anini-y, Antique on Tuesday. Brgy. San Roque, situated at the southernmost tip of Panay Island, was listed with the most totally damaged homes in Anini-y due to Typhoon Odette. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News