THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 27, 2021

South Africa pays tribute to anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu A faint purple glow lights up Table Mountain in honor of the memory of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Laureate, in Cape Town, South Africa in this photo taken on Sunday. South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on December 26, 2021, aged 90, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. Rodger Bosch, AFP

Dams burst, cause massive flooding in Bahia, Brazil An aerial photo shows the flooding caused by the overflowing Cachoeira river in Itabuna, Bahia state, Brazil, Sunday. Two dams, including the Igua dam, on the Verruga river near the city of Vitoria da Conquista, gave way in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia after weeks of heavy rains, swamping already swollen local rivers as flooding hit towns across the region, Brazilian authorities said on Sunday. Leonardo Benassatto, Reut

Manila Zoo to reopen for workers and family on December 30 A zookeeper interacts with Mali the Elephant while rehabilitation works continue at the Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden along Adriatico Street in Manila on Monday. The zoo, which was closed to public on 2019, will have its soft opening on December 30 for the facility’s 1,300 workers and their family members. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Odette victims in Iloilo get housing aid Typhoon Odette victims receive hardware supplies such as bamboo, G.I. sheets, wires and nails for rebuilding at Jaro plaza in Iloilo City on Monday. The distribution of post-disaster recovery supplies, like food and hygiene packs, pots, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, was made possible through the assistance of the Office of the Vice President Leni Robredo. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office handout

Traveling across flood in Sorsogon A motorist navigates a flooded road in Sta. Magdalena, Sorsogon on Monday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as moderate to heavy rains are expected in Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible in CALABARZON, Aurora, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of Bicol Region in the next 24 hours. Photo courtesy of Michael Fugnit

Devotees attend blessing of replicas of the Black Nazarene Catholic devotees have their Black Nazarene replicas paraded in front of the Quiapo Church in Manila on Monday, for the traditional blessing of images ahead of the celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9. The annual Traslacion, or the traditional procession of the Black Nazarene, remains suspended for 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News